Proof of vaccination required at Tecumseh Recreation Complex as of Wednesday

The Town of Tecumseh will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination along with valid ID to enter the Tecumseh Recreation Complex and Arena as of Wednesday.

The town says in order to avoid confusion for the public and staff, those 12 and older must be fully vaccinated including coaches, volunteers and officials to enter the complex.

The current exceptions include individuals under 18 who are attending the complex to participate in a scheduled organized sport or activity, or those who have medical exemptions.

Individuals with medical exemptions will need to provide a written document with the medical reason for not being fully vaccinated and the effective time period for the medical reason as per Ministry guidance.

“To simplify the screening process for our staff, we ask our visitors to ensure that they have completed the COVID-19 health screening at www.TecumsehArenaScreening.ca and have their proof of vaccination with photo ID ready upon entering the facility,” said Paul Anthony, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding as we implement these new screening measures.”

The new rules will go into place as the COVID-19 vaccination certificate system is implemented across the province to access non-essential businesses, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, among others.

For more information visit the Town of Tecumseh website.