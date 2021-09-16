Proof of vaccination soon required to enter Tecumseh Arena; under 18 exempt

Tecumseh Council approved a screening process at the Tecumseh Recreation Complex and Arena, including proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The process will require everyone entering the arena on McNorton Street to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and answer health screening questions.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the province is making it mandatory for Ontarians to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination along with photo ID to access certain non-essential services that are in public settings.

The town says those under the age of 18 are exempt from providing proof of vaccination to enter sports and recreation facilities to take part in organized sports.

Windsor has a special council meeting Thursday night to talk about the mandatory vaccine policy.