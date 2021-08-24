Proof of vaccination talks ongoing between REAL, Riders, government

The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) is still engaged in discussions about potential proof of vaccination requirements at its event centres including Mosaic Stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Since day one we have always been looking at a policy around proof of vaccination, I don’t want to minimize the logistics of that are challenging because we don’t necessarily have the forward-facing customer infrastructure to respond to it,” Tim Reid, CEO of REAL said.

Reid mentioned Saskatchewan vaccination cards are not presently equipped with the QR codes necessary to make the switch, but REAL continues to work closely with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Riders as options are explored.

“This time we’re probably talking about [proof of vaccination] more than we ever have, but I don’t want to minimize that this has always been a plan that we’ve had in the works,” he said.

In an email to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said it had implemented several enhanced protocols including providing hand sanitizer and hosting pop-up vaccination clinics. It did not provide a comment on proof of vaccination discussions.

Reid said if the province or the Riders choose to mandate proof of vaccination, REAL is prepared to respond quickly.

Live Nation Canada announced it will be rolling out the policy for all ticket holders and artists for all owned and operated venues in Canada by Oct. 4. This could impact Live Nation hosted events at Evraz Place or Mosaic Stadium.

Fans hoping to attend CFL games in B.C. and Calgary will have to provide proof of vaccination, as those locations move to mandate the shot for fans.

Home games in Regina and Edmonton are currently the only CFL events where proof of vaccination won’t be required.

On Monday morning the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Calgary Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders, said they are targeting Sept. 15 for when the mandate will come into effect for fans, players and staff. The group said the move is a result of an increase in COVID-19 case numbers related to the Delta variant.

In B.C., the provincial government will require proof of vaccination for some non-essential businesses, health officials announced Monday.

The B.C. vaccine card will be required at restaurants, fitness centres, casinos, organized indoor events like conferences and weddings, movie theatres and ticketed sporting events, indoor concerts, according to details released by the province.