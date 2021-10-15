Proof of vaccination to be required in Sask. fast food restaurants, liquor stores
The Government of Saskatchewan has added more businesses, including fast food restaurants and liquor stores, to the list of spaces that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
A new public health order, coming into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday Oct. 18, will make proof of vaccination or a negative test required at point of entry for seated dining in all restaurants, including fast food; liquor manufacturers conducting retail liquor sales, and liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a liquor restaurant of tavern permit.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required for food pick up or delivery, in food courts or for entering a premises to use the washroom, according to the province.
These new businesses join the list of other non-essential businesses that currently require proof of vaccination, including restaurants, nightclubs, cannabis and liquor stores that have permits issued by the SLGA; and some event and entertainment venues.
Some essential businesses like grocery stores remain exempt from the order. A full list of businesses included in the public health order is available on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.