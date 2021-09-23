Proof of vaccinations required for Halloween event at zoo

If Manitobans want to celebrate Halloween by going to the zoo this year, they will need proof of vaccination to attend.

Boo at the Zoo will kick off on Oct. 8, and run until Oct. 31, with operating hours from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. but people will need to show they are fully vaccinated.

This rule is different for those who want to attend the zoo during the day, as there is not a vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for the Assiniboine Park and Zoo said the facility does not fit into one category for public health orders.

"Manitoba Public Health confirmed that proof of vaccination is not required for daytime Zoo admission (with the exception of the Tundra Grill restaurant)," the spokesperson said. "The requirements are different for Boo at the Zoo because it is categorized as a special event."

To attend Boo at the Zoo, all people 12 and older must show proof of vaccination, while those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated. Along with vaccination proof, people will also need to show valid ID.

Masks will be mandatory in all indoor places including the zoo entrance and the zoo is recommending mask use outdoors.

Tickets are $12.75 a person and they must be used within the 30-minute time frame on the ticket.

More information on tickets can be found on the zoo's website.