Proof of working fire alarms during Barrie's Saved by the Beep campaign offers winner a rockin' street party

That annoying beeping sound could save your life.

The City of Barrie is joining communities across the province by asking everyone to take a minute and ensure there are working smoke alarms installed in their home.

"Being prepared to act in case of a fire starts with making sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Pressing the test button once a month is essential," said Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize. "Lives can be saved by regularly testing smoke alarms, checking and replacing batteries every six months, and replacing any smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old."

In 2022, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires; the highest number in over 20 years.

"In Ontario, we've seen a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.

"Entire families have been lost to fire and the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented."

The Office of the Fire Marshal, with the support of Barrie Fire & Emergency Service, is asking Ontarians to regularly test their smoke alarms with a challenge to test all smoke alarms in their residence on September 28.

As part of this day, Barrie Fire & Emergency Service is also holding two contests for residents:

Like, share, or comment on Barrie Fire's Test Your Smoke Alarm Day social media post (Facebook, X and Instagram) for the chance to win a pop-up, retro block party for your neighbourhood

Fill out the contest form to confirm you've tested your smoke alarm at home. If enough residents fill out the form, Barrie Fire will host an extra Hot Summer Night event for residents in summer 2024

Visit barrie.ca/firesafety for more safety tips.

Quick Facts: