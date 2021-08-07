Propane fire in Barrie pegged at one million dollars in damage; ruled accidental

A propane fire in Barrie's south-end last month has been ruled accidental, according to The Ontario Fire Marshalls (OFM).

"The fire is ruled accidental, as the actual source of the leak is unknown," says Aman Kainth, a spokesperson for the OFM.

Crews were called out to Superior Propane, located in the area of Lockhart Road, south of Mapleview Drive, following an explosion on July 30.

Black smoke filled the air as flames engulfed the propane facility. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion followed by the sound of emergency sirens.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and immediately began investigating the cause. According to the OFM, the exact cause is challenging to determine, given the nature of the explosion.

"Due to the damage caused by the fire and explosions, it's difficult to narrow down," Kainth says.

The estimated cost of damage is approximately at $1-million.

No injuries were reported.