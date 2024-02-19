Propane problems: Cape Breton firefighters respond to three incidents involving gas after heavy snowfall

Of the three propane-related incidents the Grand Lake Road Volunteer Fire Department has responded to over a matter of days, the explosion at a senior’s home on Reeves Street in Sydney on February 9 was by far the most serious.

"We had one at the Mayflower Mall on the 8th. We had, of course, the seniors' building on the 9th, and we had one at Walmart on the 13th of February,” said Adrian Langlois, fire chief of the Grand Lake Road Volunteer Fire Department.

When a propane tank exploded at Silver Birch Manor, one resident died and more than 60 residents were displaced.

The woman who passed away was later identified by family members as 73-year-old Glenda Orychock.

The day before, fire crews responded to a propane smell at the Mayflower Mall. While the mall was closed at the time, it ended up being shut down for another several days.

The following week, there was an evacuation at the Walmart on Spar Road.

"All three were caused by snow load,” Langlois said. “Mayflower Mall had a broken valve, Walmart had a broken valve and then of course the explosion at the seniors."

On Monday, crews could be seen clearing snow off the roof at the Spar Road Walmart, while there was still plenty on the roof of the senior’s complex.

Loaves and Fishes, a community kitchen and food bank in Sydney, are among those who have learned something about propane tank safety from all of this.

"When that (a propane line) breaks, someone lights something around there - it can go 'boom,’” said Marco Amati, Loaves and Fishes general manager. "We cleaned (our tank) out, we brushed off the lines. We made sure everything was clear. Also, we invested in a roof rake, so whatever's in that area - we're lucky, it's only a small roof - we took most of the snow down."

The fire department has also had problems of its own when it comes to falling snow. Langlois estimates there has been about $100,000 in damage to the building, which he says is being dealt with through insurance.

For anyone else who uses propane, he says there is an awareness piece here.

"Make sure you check your tanks. Make sure there's no snow on top of them. Check your lines, and clear it if you can."

Langlois added that the explosion at the seniors building is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.

