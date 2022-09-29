Propane tank allegedly used to smash through window during Guelph break-in

Guelph police have arrested a man they say used a propane tank to break through a window of a downtown business.

Several people called police around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to report a break and enter in progress around Carden and Wyndham streets.

A man allegedly used a propane tank to smash the front window of a business and fled with a number of items.

Police say they found the man downtown around 9:30 p.m. and arrested him.

They add that they later found out he was involved in a Monday morning break in, where clothes were stolen at a business in the area of Farquhar and Neeve streets.

A 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged with breaking and entering as well as possession stolen property.