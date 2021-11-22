iHeartRadio

Propane tank explodes at Calgary storage facility, 1 injured



A man was taken to hospital Monday after a propane cylinder exploded in southeast Calgary.

Fire crews were called to a storage facility in the 9200 block of 40th Street S.E. just after 11 a.m.

There was no fire but the man suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

