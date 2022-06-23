Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze

An "accidental" fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.

Berny Stansa, the city's chief of fire prevention, told CTV News in a phone interview the emergency call came in just before 5 a.m. about a fire in one of the rooms.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and police officers were able to clear the rooms affected, Timmins police said in a Tweet.

"No occupants were injured while being evacuated," police said.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed as the fire department continues its investigation into the incident.

Stansa said the motel was recently renovated and because it was built properly with the required fire separation between rooms, the blaze was contained to one unit and did not spread into the attic.

Officials are still looking to interview one person who was at the scene at the time.