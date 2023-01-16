Property assessment notices sent to Edmontonians Monday
Edmontonians will soon learn how much they're expected to pay in property taxes later this year.
The City of Edmonton mailed more than 400,000 property assessment notices on Monday.
Property owners are asked to review the document and compare the assessed value to other properties in their neighbourhood.
“Since assessment values determine property owners’ fair share of property taxes, it’s important to review your assessment and contact an assessor by calling 311 if you have any questions," said Cate Watt, the city's branch manager for assessment and taxation.
When it assesses the market value of a property, the City of Edmonton takes into account its size, location and age.
The city sends the exact property tax bill in May and the payment is due in June, unless property owners sign up for a monthly plan for the rest of the year.
In December, councillors decided on a 4.96 per cent property tax increase for 2023.
For more information on property taxes, click here.
-
19-year-old clocked driving 192 km/h on Highway 8 in CambridgeA 19-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked them speeding at 192 km/h on Highway 8.
-
Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in publicA Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.
-
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centreResidents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. MarieA man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
-
'A cereal offender': The company behind the TTC 'French toast guy' was just revealedThe air of mystery floating around the TTC’s “french toast guy” has lifted.
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming womenRCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
-
OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinosThe Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.
-
Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville stripPolice are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
-
Police looking for man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigationToronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown sexual assault investigation.