Property assessment notices sent to Edmontonians Monday

Edmontonians will soon learn how much they're expected to pay in property taxes later this year.

The City of Edmonton mailed more than 400,000 property assessment notices on Monday.

Property owners are asked to review the document and compare the assessed value to other properties in their neighbourhood.

“Since assessment values determine property owners’ fair share of property taxes, it’s important to review your assessment and contact an assessor by calling 311 if you have any questions," said Cate Watt, the city's branch manager for assessment and taxation.

When it assesses the market value of a property, the City of Edmonton takes into account its size, location and age.

The city sends the exact property tax bill in May and the payment is due in June, unless property owners sign up for a monthly plan for the rest of the year.

In December, councillors decided on a 4.96 per cent property tax increase for 2023.

