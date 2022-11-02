Property crime in rural Manitoba is up since last year: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is reporting an increase in cases of property crime compared to this time last year.

According to the monthly report released Tuesday, all three RCMP districts reported in increase in property crimes.

The province's east district saw a three per cent increase in property crimes, up from 899 calls in September 2021 to 929 calls in September 2022.

The west district saw a 33 per cent increase, from 720 instances in September 2021 to 961 in September 2022. The north district had a 10 per cent increase, up from 1,232 in September 2021 to 1,360 in September 2022.

Tara Seel, a media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP, said Mounties typically notice an increase in property crime at this time of year.

“Especially with people closing up cabins and things like that, some properties are sitting vacant that maybe has been, you know, inhabited for the last few months,” she said, adding the RCMP has crime analysts who are looking at areas to determine any overarching cause for the increase.

Within the property crime statistics, reported break and enters increased year-over-year from 20 calls this time last year to 48 calls in September 2022 in the west district, an increase in the east district from 92 calls to 133 calls, and an increase in the north from 66 calls to 103 calls.

“In West District, there is quite a bit of cabin country,” Seel said. “So you just want to keep in mind that there are seasonal dwellings that have been inhabited throughout the spring and summer that are now being closed up and vacant, and, you know, it maybe provides more of an opportunity for some criminal activity.”

Seel adds that people can take steps to minimize their risk of becoming a crime victim, including locking up their outdoor valuables, such as ATVs, and installing alarm system and lights on their property.

“Trimming your trees and shrubs and keeping doorways and windows clear from any roadway or from neighbours so that they could see if someone was trying to enter the doorway or the window who shouldn't be,” she said. “If you are going to be away from a property, if you're able to have someone check it regularly, that kind of thing. So those are always to help minimize the risks that you can become a victim of this type of crime.”

Seel adds having serial numbers or images of valuables on hand can help in their return if they’re recovered during an investigation.