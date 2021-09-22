Property owner says two residents died in Collingwood fire

A fire at a Collingwood apartment building that displaced more than 50 residents claimed two lives, according to the property owner.

CTV News learned the building on Tenth Street is owned by Realstar Management.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said a second person died. "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm two residents lost their lives this week as a result of the fire at Shannon Towers.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the residents who lost their lives, as well all our residents and building staff."

Police have not confirmed the circumstances involving the death of a second person.

Initial reports were that one woman died in the fire that broke out in a second-floor apartment overnight on Monday. Her identity has yet to be released.

On Wednesday, officials wrapped up the on-scene investigation and turned the building over to the property owner.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is waiting for answers about when residents can return to their homes as it prepares to help with food, clothing and housing.

"The Red Cross contacted us and asked us if we can come alongside and support," said Captain Rob Hardy.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the property owner stated, "Provided all goes as planned with the restoration/municipal approval process, we are hopeful that the majority of residents will be able to return to their homes in the next week or so."

With the exception of three apartments that officials say are uninhabitable.

The damage is expected to top one million dollars.