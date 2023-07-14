Property owners anxious as out-of-control wildfire continues to burn north of Mission

A wildfire burning out of control north of Mission has some property owners worried that extremely dry conditions could cause the fire to grow more and put their places at risk.

"But so far, firefighters have mostly been able to contain the blaze – which is estimated at 150 hectares."

Area residents say that at times, the air is thick with smoke that can be seen billowing high into the air from the Davis Lake wildfire.

“You come out here in the morning and it smells terrible … The smoke follows along Dewdney Ridge,” said Robert Anderson who lives near the beginning of the gravel road leading to Davis Lake.

“Now you can see up on the mountain…where the fire went through the timber,” said Anderson who has lived at his property for more than a decade.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an emergency advisory notice and shut down the road to the public.

However, homeowners, along with dozens of people who have recreational properties in the area, are still being granted access.

Some are using the time to try and protect their cabins, although the B.C. Wildfire Service said there is no immediate risk to structures.

“I wet down an area around the cabin as best I could with a fire hose. I cleared some debris from the forest floor,” explained Gordon Desmet, one of about 40 cabin owners in the area.

“I have a steel roof and hardie board siding so it’s not a real fire danger, but you never know if it gets really hot,” he said.

On Friday, firefighters carried out a controlled burn to remove fuels and try and bring containment.

“The planned burn was approximately 10 hectares in size and has allowed crews to mitigate the spread of the fire on the north side via this fuel break,” said Kimberly Kelly, a fire information official with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The blaze is difficult for crews to get at as it is in steep terrain.

“There are 63 personnel, heavy equipment and two helicopters actioning this fire today,” said Kelly on Friday.

The area is a popular back-country recreation spot.

Anderson said this is the second wildfire in the area this year.

The latest, is believed to be human-caused.

“This is what I own,” said an emotional Anderson, motioning to his home and property.

“And if somebody’s going to come down and say, ‘Hey, you stand a chance of losing your place and you’re going to have to move out’, I understand what other people in the province have been through and it’s terrible,” he said.