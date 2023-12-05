Property rental issue leads to fraud charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 32-year-old Dover Township man with fraud after an alleged issue with renting a property.
On Feb. 3, 2023, police began a fraud investigation in Wallaceburg regarding a rental opportunity in Sarnia.
Through investigation, the officer says they learned the man accepted money to rent the Sarnia property, but then failed to follow through with the agreement or return the money.
When the man could not be located, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 3, at 9:03 p.m., police responded to Dover Centre Line in Dover Township for an unrelated matter. The attending officer located the man, and he was arrested.
The 32-year-old Dover Township man was charged with fraud under $ 5,000. He was released with a future court date of Dec. 11.
