Property search underway in Rocky View County: CPS

Police and RCMP have converged on an acreage east of Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service has not yet released any details, other than to say a property is being searched on Vale View Road in Rocky View County east of Chestermere.

They say it's part of an investigation that has been months in the works.

CPS is in charge of the investigation and the Forensic Crime Scene unit is on scene.

Police confirmed the homeowners have been asked to vacate the property for the next few days.

Investigators didn't release any details about what they're looking for.