Proposal for 26-storey condo building made to Kitchener council

Another pitch to build up Kitchener's skyline has been made to city council.

A proposal for a 26-storey condo tower, as well as two mid-rise buildings standing at four and six stories, was made by the Zehr Group at a Monday night meeting.

The potential Ottawa Street North location would create 476 residential units.

The developer says they'll be making a $350,000 affordable housing donation as part of the project.

"We also know though that, even a huge amount from a personal point of view, $350,000, is a lot of money, but we know also that it doesn't go a very long way in putting a dent can be built," said Coun. Sarah Marshall. "I think it's more meant to be a matchable amount that can trigger additional dollars to be matched at other levels of government."

City staff says they will be directing the parks and cemeteries division to look for opportunities to add more greenspace.

They add that it is still too early in the process to make any type of commitment.