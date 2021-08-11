Proposal for condo development in Cambridge facing criticism

A major condo development proposed in Cambridge is generating criticism from the community and council.

A developer is looking to build high rise condos with nearly one thousand units. The development would reshape the south end of the Galt neighbourhood. The project calls for five separate 15 storey tall towers.

The area is currently a mostly wooded lot at the southern edge of the city near Churchill Park. The developer wants to create 991 units in a mix of one, two and three bedroom condos.

People who spoke at a council meeting on Tuesday brought up issues of building height, increased traffic, noise and the loss of roughly 660 trees.

The developer saying they will replant trees.

The other major sticking point is affordable housing. Currently, the builder is offering five affordable units, one in each tower. Several members of council said that is not enough affordable units.

“One unit per building, it seems a bit slim considering the proximity to the core and the walking distance to the LRT, so affordable housing something to increase it to 10,20, 30 units would be a substantial change" Scott Hamilton, a City of Cambridge councillor said.

The developer said they are willing to work with the city on the affordable housing unit number and can plant additional trees.

No decision on the project was made Tuesday night. No date has been set for when a decision will be made.