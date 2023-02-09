Proposal for Vancouver Island's tallest building going to public hearing

A few blocks in downtown Victoria could be in for a major makeover with the proposed Harris Green Village development going to a public hearing on Thursday night.

The proposed development by Toronto-based Starlight Investments would see more than 1,500 new rental homes, including 80 affordable units at 1045 Yates St. and on the 900-block of Yates Street.

Five towers – one reaching 32 stories, which would make it Vancouver Island's tallest building – are proposed for the sites.

The project would displace nearly a dozen businesses, including the Market on Yates and London Drugs.

The developer tells CTV News it is offering every existing businesses the first chance to secure a spot in the more than 9,000 square metres of new commercial space planned, and will also work to keep businesses open if it is able to break ground.

The public hearing is at Victoria city hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Scott Cunningham