Proposal to relocate A Better Tent City to be presented to Woolwich Township council

Woolwich Township council will hear a proposal to relocate A Better Tent City to the area on Tuesday night.

It's currently located at Lot42 in Kitchener, but is hoping to move to Breslau following the sale of the former event space.

Council will also hear from dozens of community members speaking about the potential move to a 53-acre agricultural area owned by the Diocese of Hamilton.

A Better Tent City needs to find a new home before June 20.

Volunteers with the group said the Breslau location is an ideal spot because there's a lot of space to grow. They also plan to offer services like food, counselling and health care.

However, many nearby residents said they don't want A Better Tent City to set up there. A petition with more than 1,800 signatures called the proposed location "ill conceived," adding there's no amenities or public transit nearby.

Others are concerned about how close the site is to a high school.

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.