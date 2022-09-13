Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
The developer wanted to build a 10-storey mixed-use building with 389 student units at 785 Gordon Street. The Days Inn, which currently occupies the site, would have been demolished.
At Monday night’s planning meeting, city councilors voted 11-1 against the development, siding with a recommendation from city staff who said the proposal was not in line with Guelph’s official plan – a guideline for future developments.
"The proposed height and massing is inappropriate and incompatible with the character of the surrounding area," staff said in a report to council.
The decision comes as the University of Guelph welcomes a record number of students this fall, putting a strain on residences and forcing some students to find accommodation off-campus.
Earlier this month, the university told CTV News 50 students were already staying at the Days Inn Hotel.
-
Maxime Bernier attends Saskatoon trial to fight COVID-19 public health finePeople’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier returned to Saskatoon for a trial involving public health order violation tickets issued to more than 40 rally attendees.
-
Chestermere welcomes 6 more firefighters as population growsChestermere has announced six more firefighters are joining the local fire department, including the city's first two full-time female firefighters.
-
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.