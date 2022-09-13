Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council

Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.

The developer wanted to build a 10-storey mixed-use building with 389 student units at 785 Gordon Street. The Days Inn, which currently occupies the site, would have been demolished.

At Monday night’s planning meeting, city councilors voted 11-1 against the development, siding with a recommendation from city staff who said the proposal was not in line with Guelph’s official plan – a guideline for future developments.

"The proposed height and massing is inappropriate and incompatible with the character of the surrounding area," staff said in a report to council.

The decision comes as the University of Guelph welcomes a record number of students this fall, putting a strain on residences and forcing some students to find accommodation off-campus.

Earlier this month, the university told CTV News 50 students were already staying at the Days Inn Hotel.