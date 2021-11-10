Proposed budget presented at Tecumseh town council meeting

Tecumseh residents can expect a 4.25 per cent property tax increase should a proposed 2022 budget presented to council Tuesday be passed without changes.

Highlights from the proposed budget were presented during the Town of Tecumseh’s regular meeting of council Tuesday night by Chief Administrative Officer Margaret Misek-Evans, Director Financial Services and Chief Financial Officer Tom Kitsos and Deputy Treasurer Zora Visekruna.

According to the proposed budget, the towns municipal tax levy increase would amount to a 3.1 per cent net of growth.

The levy increase would result in an additional $79 for a home assessed at $250,000, the town says.

The overall consolidated levy increase (town, county and education) is expected to be 2.81 per cent. There was a 2.41 per cent property tax increase in the 2021 Tecumseh budget.

The town says the three expenditures affecting the budget are an organizational review, several operational process reviews, and the return to normal, full capacity operations — reversing 2021 COVID-19 impacts.

The proposed budget also includes a water and wastewater rate increase of 3.3 per cent, about $33 a month for a household consuming 20 cubic metres of water each month.

The proposed budget is posted on the Town of Tecumseh website.

Budget deliberations are scheduled for Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and vote to approve the final budget will be held on Dec. 14.