Proposed gravel pit in Woolwich draws criticism from locals

Another local township has reached a settlement with a developer over a gravel pit proposal, and some residents aren't too happy about it.

Woolwich Township's recent settlement with Capital Paving concerns a proposed gravel pit on Foerster Road.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Woolwich mayor Sandy Shantz explained the township was able to get some concessions from the company on issues like well water monitoring.

She said if the entire issue had been left in the hands of the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) then the township would likely have had even less control over the outcome.

“We all appreciate that the public would like to see additional public hearings. That's just not part of the process once an appeal is filed with the OLT,” Shantz said. “The decision rests with the tribunal and is out of our hands.”

After a non-decision by the township on the project, Capital Paving appealed the case to the OLT.

Capital Paving has applied to the township for an official plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment to permit a gravel pit to be established on the property at 1175 Forester Road, 1195 Forester Road, and 1472 Village View Road.

The company also applied to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for a license for an above the water table pit.

According to the council package, the applications have been the subject of peer reviews by the township and region.

Shantz said she recognizes the community opposition to the gravel pit and totally understands the frustration.

The OLT will still be hearing an appeal from some community groups.

“This entire ordeal has only been an exercise in exhibiting a supreme injustice to our community of Maryhill,” delegate Silvana Gobbi said.

Shantz added that fighting the proposal at the provincial level would be extremely costly, likely unwinnable and could wipe away any gains made with the company.

She said provincial rules surrounding the aggregate industry don't leave municipalities with much flexibility.