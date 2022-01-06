Proposed Kingsville, Ont. budget would see average tax hike of $62.39
Kingsville, Ont. council will deliberate its 2022 draft budget on Jan. 12, Jan. 19, and if needed, Jan. 26.
Major capital projects proposed for 2022 include:
• $13 million for road reconstruction and resurfacing
• $1.5 million for bridge replacements
• $1.1 million for parks and recreation projects
• $150,000 for Information & Technology upgrades and
• $100,000 for the development of the Main Street Strategy
The budget would see a tax increase of $62.39 on a home assessed at $250,000. Taxes are based on MPAC's 2016 assessment valuations and not current actual value.
The draft budget also includes a number of new staffing positions.
“The proposed draft budget holds the line on Capital spending while attempting to address significant Operating challenges such as inflation,” said Director of Financial Services Ryan McLeod in a news release.
More information on the budget can be found here.
