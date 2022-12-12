Proposed Kitchener city budget includes 4.8 per cent property tax increase

City of Kitchener staff are proposing a 4.8 per cent property tax increase as part of the 2023 budget.

The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener home with an assessed value of $326,000 paying an additional $56 on their annual property tax bill.

Staff are also proposing a 4.5 per cent increase to water utility rates, which would work out to an extra $42 per year for the average Kitchener home.

Combined, the proposed tax and utility increases would cost the average home $98 more in 2023.

Chief financial officer Jonathan Lautenbach said the proposed increase is higher than past year’s budgets due to factors outside the city’s control but still below the rate of inflation, which is currently seven per cent.

“We’re facing new economic realities, including skyrocketing inflation, cost increases due to supply chain issues and volatility in fuel costs due to the war in Ukraine,” Lautenbach said in a media release. “Despite these challenges, staff have prepared a budget that maintains current service levels, responds to growth-related pressures, and includes investment options for council to consider that can have a meaningful impact for Kitchener’s future.”

The proposed budget also lays out what staff call “investment options” for an additional $1.5 million that has been factored into the budget but not yet fully allocated.

These include more charging infrastructure for the city’s growing zero-emission fleet, paving additional trails, making some youth recreation programing free, more traffic calming measures and neighbourhood park improvements.

The city is asking for public input on the options through an online survey.

Over the next two months, city staff and council will debate and discuss next year’s budget, with the final budget day set for Feb. 2, 2023. Public input night is set for Jan. 9.

The City of Kitchener’s portion of the property tax bill is 31 per cent.

The Region of Waterloo, which makes up the majority of the property tax bill at 51 per cent, has not yet released its draft budget for 2023.

The school boards make up 14 per cent.