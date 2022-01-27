Proposed Osborne Village development would see six-storey mixed-use building join neighbourhood

A new report is recommending a six-storey, mixed-use building at the corner of Winnipeg’s Osborne Street and Gertrude Avenue.

The Osborne Village building would include 90 residential units, as well as six to seven commercial spaces on the ground floor facing Osborne Street.

A city administrative report is recommending that the project move ahead, saying it is an ideal use for the land that will add density and fit with the character of the neighbourhood.

Lindsay Somers, executive director of Osborne Village Biz, said it’s an exciting development project for Osborne Village.

“It’s kind of the gateway as you come under the Osborne Bridge and South Osborne Bridge into the neighbourhood,” she said.

“So it’s a real welcome sign. It’s a beautiful building designed with Osborne Village in mind.”

She noted the size of the building is well within the neighbourhood’s zoning requirements, and that the developers have done many light and shadow studies.

“Everything passed the test, so it feels like it’s the right fit for the neighbourhood,” Somers said.

She added this is one of two big developments coming to the neighbourhood in the near future.

“This just speaks to (the) interest and the livability and the commercial viability in Osborne Village,” she said.

For the development to move forward, the City of Winnipeg would need to approve several variances for things like parking and yard space.

The report will be tabled at a community committee next week before heading to council.