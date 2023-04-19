Proposed park board policy aims to prevent inappropriate swimwear at Vancouver public pools

Aquatic services staff have asked the Vancouver Park Board to approve a new policy that will outline what is acceptable to wear at public pools in the city.

The report, penned by park board manager Donnie Rosa, comes after staff “raised concerns” about situations in which people have “presented in attire that has had cause for attention,” at aquatic facilities.

The proposed policy will be brought to the park board for consideration on Monday.

According to the report, the goal is to prevent inappropriate or unsafe attire being worn for swimming.

The report defines appropriate swimwear as what “other Canadians find as an acceptable level of tolerance,” in a public environment, which includes full coverage of genitals.

In addition, acceptable swimwear must be clean and not impede buoyancy or restrict movement.

As such, examples provided of inappropriate swimwear include items designed for sexual purposes, street clothing that absorbs water like jeans or sweatpants, and attire with long, flowing fabric that could limit movement.

The report also outlines examples of acceptable swim attire, which encompasses any clothing specifically designed for swimming, like bathing suits, swim trunks, burkinis, swim hijabs, rash guards and wetsuits.

In the enforcement of the policy, staff are asked to act with decorum and attention to the city’s diversity, which means acting in a fair and consistent manner and respecting people’s differing views as to what is appropriate to swim in, the report reads.

Vancouver has nine indoor public pools and five seasonal outdoor pools where the policy would be in place if approved Monday.

Also on Monday, the 2023 iteration of the Alcohol in Parks Program will be presented to the park board for approval.