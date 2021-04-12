Proposed river footbridge would join Edmonton, Strathcona County

A footbridge that would connect Edmonton and Strathcona County is being proposed to improve access and connectivity towards a multi-use trail system.

The funding, planning and design is a combined partnership between the City of Edmonton, Strathcona County and the River Valley Alliance (RVA).

According to the city, the project would create a river valley connection between the west side of the river at 167 Avenue to the east side at Township Road 540.

The general location was recommended after a feasibility study was completed in January of 2020.

The city says Indigenous Nations and surrounding communities were engaged at the early stages to share insights and concerns about the proposed site. Now, the city is looking for feedback from the general public.

There will be an online Zoom presentation on Wednesday and registration for the event is open.

The city is also offering an online survey to provide feedback on the site of the proposed footbridge and additional amenities. The survey closes on April 29.