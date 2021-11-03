Proposed Sudbury police budget highlights challenges of policing during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some types of crime have fallen dramatically, while others have soared, Greater Sudbury Police said in its budget presentation this week.

Police presented their proposed 2022 spending plans to the city's finance committee, forecasting a $68.813 million budget, a 4.7 per cent increase compared to 2020.

Officials reported a steep drop in several types of crime, at least in part attributable to the fact people are staying home more because of COVID-19.

Shoplifting reports plunged by 41 per cent in 2020, motor vehicle collisions and theft reports by 15 per cent, and break and enters by 10 per cent.

"Can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic," police said. Significantly less motor traffic, businesses closed, more people spending time at home."

On the other side of the ledger, however, the pandemic has cause significant increases in mental health calls (up by 59 per cent), sexual assault (42 per cent), missing persons (27 per cent) and neighbour disputes (also 27 per cent.)

The city's crime severity index – which measures the seriousness of the crimes being reported – increased last year, and is now significantly higher than the Canadian and Ontario average.

Police are dealing with far more mental health and unwanted persons calls. The number of mental health calls increased by 169 per cent. In raw numbers, police received 265 mental health calls in 2019; in 2021, that number rose to 714.

Unwanted person complaints rose by 22 per cent in the same period.

One of the biggest challenges are overdose deaths. Police said 83 people died in Greater Sudbury from overdoses in 2020, an increase of 300 per cent compared to 2017.

As of September 2021, 58 people have died.

Both police and the Greater Sudbury Public Library are seeking 4.7 per cent budget increases for 2022. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is seeking five per cent, while Conservation Sudbury is looking for a two per cent hike.

Overall, Greater Sudbury's draft budget includes a 4.8 per cent hike in water rates, and a 3.2 per cent property tax hike. However, staff have proposed options to keep the increase to three per cent, as well as options for a 1.5 per cent special levy to be directed to road repair and other infrastructure needs.

See the entire draft police budget here. See the budget overview for Greater Sudbury here.