Proposed Sudbury police budget includes additional staff

Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen presented an 84-page document to the Police Services Board on Thursday at police headquarters.

The document outlines the proposed police budget for 2023.

The proposal includes items such as staffing enhancements, a next generation 911 system and body cameras for officers.

The board also heard that mental health calls for the service have increased by 380 per cent over the past five years.

The proposed 2023 budget is just over $73 million, representing a 6.7 per cent increase over 2022.

"The focus in this budget is to address the community needs,” said Pedersen.

“We are seeing an increase in violent crimes in this community. Our community asking for more police presence, more police patrols focus on drug investigations and we can only do that through staffing.”

It's up to the board to deliberate and approve a budget that provides adequate and effective policing before it's presented to city council on Jan. 17.