Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politicians

A proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.

The Saskatchewan government and NDP opposition believe trucks are a necessity in a farming province and shouldn’t be penalized.

Moose Jaw Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence is concerned the federal government is considering a financial penalty on the purchase of light duty trucks.

“I drive a truck to pull a camper. It’s the only vehicle I have besides my motorbike,” he said.

The tax would run from $1,000 to $4,000 depending on the size of the half ton. It would be similar to a tax already in place on large SUVs like the one provided by the government for the premier.

“You know, I don’t think it’ll totally damage the business. It’ll hurt for a bit but it’s a bad tax,” said Joe Hargrave, the Dodge Ram dealer in Melfort and Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Half ton trucks are the most popular vehicles in Canada. The tax proposal is contained in a federal report, outlining initiatives to encourage environmentally friendly vehicle choices. Premier Scott Moe argued farmers have no other choice.

“Most certainly rural folks in this province, myself included, don’t need a tax on our truck. Saskatchewan trucks do not need a tax,” Moe said.

The premier had the backing of the opposition in the legislative.

“It’s clear. A truck tax is stupid. It’s bad policy and it’s completely off side,” said NDP MLA Aleana Young.

In a written statement issued Thursday evening, the federal government said the proposal came from an independent advisory body and is not government policy. It said there is no truck tax and accused the Saskatchewan government of spreading disinformation to serve its own partisan interests.

Saskatchewan has an added tax of its own on electric vehicles.