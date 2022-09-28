Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievable
An Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.
The alleged driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.
But, in his cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson asked the young man if he was treated politely and with respect during the traffic stop and if there was any insulting or aggressive behaviour.
The teen agreed he was not mistreated, but said he panicked and felt racialized when Harnett asked him for his phone number while trying to confirm his identity.
Ewenson suggested it was more likely something illegal was inside the suspect vehicle that made fleeing a simple traffic stop worth the risk.
