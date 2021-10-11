Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case
U.S. federal prosecutors asked Monday that a Navy engineer remain locked up as they press forward with charges that he tried to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country.
Advance voting in Calgary election closes with big bump in numbers over 2017 electionIf advance voting is any indications, Calgarians are officially engaged by the 2021 municipal election.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in stateTexas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Vaccine deadline looming for B.C. long-term care workers, operators fear losing staffThe new vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers is set to begin, creating anxiety for some care home operators in B.C.
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this yearTen female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
‘Peter Piper’ pays tribute to frontline workers during pandemic, strikes sour note with some neighboursA bagpiper in Fergus is facing criticism from some of his neighbours for his instrumental tributes to frontline workers.
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMPThe Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
Toronto Public Health dismisses all students from high school in Etobicoke hit with COVID-19 outbreakToronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak.
Elks coach Elizondo goes with rookie Cornelius, vet Prukop in rematch with BombersJamie Elizondo is making a quarterback change.
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fireAn 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.