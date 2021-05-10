'Protect frost-sensitive plants and trees' advises E.C. officials

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

The advisory is in effect for the next few night nights. Officials are reminding residents to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

The weather forecast predicts sunny skies Monday morning with a mix of sun and cloud and 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14 C. UV index 7 or high. Mainly cloudy Monday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

Mainly sunny Tuesday with increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14 C. Low plus 4 C.

The sun returns Wednesday with a High of 15 C. Low of plus 5.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C. Low C.

A mix of sun and cloud continues Friday. High of 19 C. Low of 10 C.

Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud. High of 20 C. Low of 10 C.

Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 19.3 C and the average low is 8.1 C.