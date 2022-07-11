Protect your pin: Calgarians warned distraction thefts are on the rise

Calgary police believe multiple suspects are behind a number of so-called distraction thefts in the city this year, and say instances of the crime have recently spiked.

According to police, the thieves start by observing victims as they enter their PIN while making debit or credit purchases, and then distract them and steal their card.

"We believe that numerous individuals work together in groups to steal financial information and target victims, often elderly individuals, at retail outlets where contactless payment, such as a tap payment, is not offered," police said in a Monday release.

Victims will then discover fraudulent purchases have been made or money withdrawn.

In January, police say a woman shopping at the Walmart on Country Hills Boulevard N.W. was targeted. She paid for her items with debit and didn't realize her card been stolen until she got back to her vehicle.

Then, in March, a victim leaving the Costco on East Hills Boulevard had both cash and his credit card stolen from his wallet.

"It is believed four suspects worked together to distract the victim, removed his wallet from his pocket, removed contents from the wallet and then returned the wallet back to the victim’s pocket," police said.

In March, a woman also reported a distraction theft to police after falling victim to the scam while shopping at the Costco on Sarcee Trail N.W.

Police say she had paid for her items and was leaving the store when she stopped so staff could check her purchases.

"During this process, the victim observed a man and woman standing extremely close to her. The man and woman then left the store in advance of the victim. Shortly after this encounter, the victim discovered fraudulent activity on her financial accounts and that her wallet had been stolen from her purse."

In addition to these three cases, police say six more distraction thefts have been reported in the last month.

Anyone with information about distraction thefts or the suspects involved are asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be lft anonymously through Crime Stoppers.