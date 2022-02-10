Protest against COVID-19 measures prompts Hold and Secure at Manitoba school

Dozens of students and Steinbach residents protested pandemic restrictions outside a Steinbach high school throughout the day, forcing it to go into hold and secure protocol.

The Hanover School Division said Thursday that Steinbach Regional Secondary School was placed in Hold and Secure for the day due to the protests outside.

The sound of horns filled the parking lot as dozens of students took part in the protest.

“We want the mandates dropped and we want freedom. We want to go back to being normal human beings," said Layla, a student at the school who was among those protesting.

"I was looking forward to playing soccer my senior year," said Nick, a senior at Steinbach Regional Secondary School who was also protesting. "I wasn't able to play because of the vaccine and it is heartbreaking cause it is my last year of school and I don't get to play."

In a statement, Hanover School Division interim superintendent and CEO Shelley Amos said parents, caregivers and students have differing opinions on COVID-19 measures in schools, but said Thursday’s protest “created an unsafe environment” and disrupted learning.

“Protesters were on school property and made efforts to enter the school building,” Amos said. "The school was placed into Hold and Secure to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Steinbach RCMP provided assistance and support to the school administration.

“We respect the right to protest but urge all protesters to be respectful, peaceful, and remain off school property during demonstrations.”

A protest against pandemic mandates is ongoing outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School. The school is currently in hold and secure due to the protest. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/BaRWy4ybjB

Manitoba RCMP said officers were on scene for most of the day, monitoring and ensuring public safety. RCMP said at its busiest point, there were between 100 and 200 people protesting outside the school.

Ethan, a student who did not take part in the protest, said he was in his math class when the school was placed into hold and secure due to the protest.

"I think it is really dumb," he said. "Honestly. I don’t think they are doing this the right way. If they really wanted this, they should do it in a way that isn’t disrupting other people’s lives."

Angela Gilman, a resident in the area, was walking by the protest Thursday.

"I don’t think they need to protest right in the middle of the street, that’s for one thing, and I think all this horn blowing is just not necessary. I really don’t," she said.

Teag Troost, who was picking up his step-daughter from the school, said he agrees with the students who are protesting.

"I support what the students are doing in essence, as long as it is kept respectful," he said. "Really I don't see why anyone shouldn't be able to protest these issues."

In a joint statement, Premier Heather Stefanson and Wayne Ewasko, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, said the protesters were “endangering children” with their actions.

“School should be a place where students learn, develop, grow and explore, not one where they feel unsafe,” the statement reads in part.

“Protesting is an essential right in Canada and an important part of our democracy. However, protesting at a school is not an appropriate place.”

RCMP said no arrests were made and no tickets were handed out at the protest.