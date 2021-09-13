Protest against 'medical tyranny' set to be held outside Calgary hospital

A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is holding protests outside hospitals, including Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre. across Canada Monday.

The protests are in response to what the group claims to be 'medical tyranny and government overreach.'

Organizers say they're against mandating COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public, health-care workers and other workplaces, and believe in restoring freedoms and rights as Canadian citizens.

The event is part of what protest attendees refer to as the 'National Health Freedom Movement.'

The protest organizers say there will be health-care workers and nurses in attendance as members within those professions feel they need to restore body autonomy, beneficence, nonmaleficence — the obligation of a physician to not harm a patient — and justice within nursing.

In a statement to CTV, the Calgary Police Service said it is aware of the protests and will have officers on site.

“While we respect the rights and freedoms for a peaceful protest, we will not tolerate any actions that impede the entrance or exit of patients or staff,” CPS said in the statement.

“We are working with the protest organizers to lay out these expectations and we are also liaising with AHS as well as staff at the Foothills."

Alberta Health Services, meanwhile, said it is "extremely disappointed" with the protests planned.

"We have no tolerance for intimidation or bullying of our patients, AHS staff or physicians, and find such behaviour abhorrent," AHS said in a statement to CTV.

"We are working closely with police and AHS Protective Services to ensure the safety of patients, physicians and staff.

"Additional Protective Services staff will be at the impacted hospitals to monitor the protests and respond as needed, including supporting staff and patients entering and exiting the facilities."

AHS said fencing has been put up to protect patients, staff and physicians.

"Our healthcare workers are doing all they can to care for Albertans, and they deserve the utmost respect and support.

Premier Jason Kenney said the right to peaceful protest is not without limits.

In a statement, Kenney said Monday's protests must in no way obstruct the operations of hospital, including the arrival and departure of emergency vehicles and workers.

"Blocking an ambulance is most definitely not peaceful protest," Kenney said.

“In Alberta, local law enforcement is fully empowered to enforce the law in a timely fashion, including the potential use of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

“While Canadians are entitled to peaceful protest, one can still question the appalling judgment of those protesting across the country today.

"It is outrageous that a small minority feel it’s appropriate to protest at hospitals during the pandemic while our health-care workers continue to tirelessly battle the global menace of COVID-19.”

"If you oppose masking, vaccinations, or any other measures taken to prevent COVID-19 transmission, that is your right, but to target healthcare workers with anger and vitriol is not acceptable, particularly now," AHS said.Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu tweeted his opposition to the protests, adding he expects police to intervene, if necessary.

"All Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but I cannot disagree more strongly with those protesting at hospitals today," said Madu.

"I trust law enforcement will take all necessary action to ensure healthcare operations are in no way impeded, up to and including potential use of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act."

Protests are also scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

The protest in Calgary is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated with reaction from the protest.