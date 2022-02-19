Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign

They came in cars and half-ton trucks from different parts of the province, flags and anti-mandate signs flapping in the wind, sounding their horns.

Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.

“I have a 6-year-old daughter who does not like wearing a mask at school all day,” says participant Angela Hudson, “she cries in the morning when I tell her to get ready, I’ve actually been homeschooling her since Christmas now.”

Some were business owners, some were health care workers. Some were families with their children along for the ride.

A few told CTV News they are vaccinated. Others said they didn’t have their COVID-19 dose, citing vaccine mistrust.

But what they all have in common, is opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

“I’m a health care worker, and I’ve worked in the health care field for ten years” says Emily Martin, “I’m vaccinated and I truly believe everyone should have the choice whether or not to be vaccinated, I had to be for my job, but I just don’t think that somebody should be mandated to get something they don’t want.”

Tom Dueck owns his own metal roofing business and brought his flatbed truck to the convoy.

“I cross the border on a daily basis, and they're requiring vax pass, even just simply to go to a restaurant to eat, vax pass,” he said. “Double vaccinated, booster shot, I don’t know, still have to wear a mask, what’s the point?”

Organizers of the convoy – a group known as “Nova Scotians for Freedom – says the intent of the convoy is to 'slow roll' though several South Shore communities, picking up participants along the way.

Spokesperson Ryan McKenna says he wants the convoy to spark discussion with the province.

“There's been harm that has been caused by these restrictions, serious suffering and harm, and these are not minor things and they need to be discussed,” says McKenna.

But as protestors prepared to hit the road - there were Nova Scotians in the same mall parking lot who wished they weren't - sharing their own frustration over the ongoing protests.

“I think it just needs to stop,” says Paul Holland, “I think they've got their point across and they just need to stop.”

“What they need to go is go see veterans, who fought in the Second World War, and talk to then about what a real ‘freedom convoy’ is,” Holland added.

Sarah Beals also says she disagrees with the protestors, after experiencing COVID-19 herself and still feeling its effects.

“They are trying to get their freedoms, so they don't have to have their mandates and stuff, but in my opinion it's blocking my right, for my health,” she says.

The gathering in Greenwood was more tempered than what has been seen in Ottawa over the past 20 days.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at around 9:15 Saturday morning, police did issue a warning to someone who entered the Wal-Mart at the Greenwood Mall, without a mask, who was refusing to leave.

But overall, police say the convoy was calm so far.

“There’s been some slow rolls” says RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall Saturday afternoon, “but there's been no disruption in terms of the stopping of traffic, traffic has continued to flow.”

The convoy travelled from Greenwood through Digby and arrived in Yarmouth late Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the plan is to overnight there.

Then, the convoy intends to continue on Sunday through Bridgewater into Halifax, where there is an anti-mandate rally planned for noon at Citadel Hill.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers will be monitoring the convoy throughout its travels to ensure public safety.