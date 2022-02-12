Protest in Lambton County keeps Hwy. 402 closed for fourth day in a row

Officials in Lambton County continue to monitor the ongoing closure of Highway 402 between Nauvoo Road and Oil Heritage Road.

According to a statement from Warden Kevin Marriott, OPP are leading the response to the continued protest that has resulted in the closure of the highway.

“While the right to peaceful protest is a freedom that is valued by every Canadian, this protest, and the others taking place across the country, is having an incredibly negative effect on local residents and businesses,” said Marriott.

The County also says it is is liaising with stakeholders to maintain situational awareness and provide resource support to the OPP.

The portion of the highway has been closed since Wednesday.