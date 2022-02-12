Protest in Lambton County keeps Hwy. 402 closed for fourth day in a row
Kristylee Varley
Officials in Lambton County continue to monitor the ongoing closure of Highway 402 between Nauvoo Road and Oil Heritage Road.
According to a statement from Warden Kevin Marriott, OPP are leading the response to the continued protest that has resulted in the closure of the highway.
“While the right to peaceful protest is a freedom that is valued by every Canadian, this protest, and the others taking place across the country, is having an incredibly negative effect on local residents and businesses,” said Marriott.
The County also says it is is liaising with stakeholders to maintain situational awareness and provide resource support to the OPP.
The portion of the highway has been closed since Wednesday.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern OntarioEnvironment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
-
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this week.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional ComplexThe Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.
-
4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority saysFour COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
-
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner ExpresswayToronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay StationsOC Transpo first reported at 9:11 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, with R1 Replacement Bus Service running between the stations.
-
RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officersRCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.
-
Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP sayA 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
-
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leakWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo