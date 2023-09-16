Protest in Uptown Waterloo marks one year anniversary of Mahsa Amini death

Dozens of protestors lined the streets near the University of Waterloo to remember Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died one year ago while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, which sparked global outrage and international protests.

“It’s very important as a community to stay together… and amplify the voices of the people in Iran. They’re still suffering at the hands of the dictatorship,” said Penny, one of the event organizers.

Amini was allegedly arrested in Iran for not wearing her hijab properly. She died three days later on Sept. 16, 2022.

While authorities said she suffered a heart attack, Amini’s supporters believe she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.

Protests took place across Canada in 70 different locations, as part of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.

“Mahsa was one of the many they’ve killed, tortured and put in prison, and taken into custody, but she was the last [straw],” said Penny. “We’re unifying our voices and amplifying what the people of Iran are asking for, which is to not recognize the Islamic regime as the governing entity of Iran.”