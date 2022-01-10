Kenney condemns participants of protest rally held outside Calgary mayor's home

A group of protesters gathered outside the personal residence of Mayor Jyoti Gondek Sunday, the second protest to take place in front of a Calgary politician's home this month.

A video posted to Facebook shows dozens of people standing in the street outside of Gondek's home with some holding signs opposing vaccine mandates or touting freedom of choice. One sign called for the "protection of privacy and respect for the individual.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers responded to the scene and no arrests were made.

Premier Jason Kenney condemned the actions of the protesters.

This is just wrong.



There are plenty of opportunities to protest without disturbing the families and neighbours of public officials.



This report also shows antivax protestors continuing to use signs comparing vaccines to the Holocaust. It is always wrong to trivialize the Shoah https://t.co/hbV9YOvC6f

A similar protest took place in a northwest community on the afternoon of New Year's Day when approximately 50 people participated in a protest of Alberta's public health orders outside the home of Health Minister Jason Copping.

Naheed Nenshi, Calgary's former mayor, took to social media Sunday evening to condemn the protests.

"This is very upsetting and never ok. Going to officials' homes and scaring their families also gets you zero sympathy or support for your cause. Just stop."