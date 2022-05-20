Protester crashes Cannes film festival red carpet wearing colours of the Ukrainian flag
A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday.
The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film's red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag. Red was also painted on her legs and groin.
While she yelled “Don't rape us!” security quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.
Representatives for the festival didn't immediately comment.
Russia's war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year's Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending. Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise address Tuesday to open the festival.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in ' horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.