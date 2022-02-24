Protester shows resolve for what he believes

On a dreary Tuesday night, Tristan Emond was the lone wolf protesting.

“I might be out here by myself but I’m definitely not alone,” said the 22-year old.

Some traffic goers honked in support of Emond who has been at the corner of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road every day since the blockade that forced the Ambassador Bridge to shut down was dispersed.

He feels energized when people visit to walk by his side in solidarity or follow his live streams.

“I want my freedom back and it’s more than just mandates now”, said Emond. He feels all levels of government need to be accountable for the level of force used to break up protesting in Windsor and Ottawa.

One night last week, Emond says he was approached by law enforcement officers twice.

“They tried telling me I wasn’t a pedestrian or protester, that I was a demonstrator and that I would be arrested if I stayed,” he said.

Emond keeps to public property and says he does laps around the four corners while waving his Canadian flag.

“ I told the officers that I’m well within my rights to be here and if I wasn’t allowed to be here then you would not have opened the road for east and westbound traffic for vehicles and pedestrians,” Emond said.

According to Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno, Emond is free to protest.

“We always respect a person’s freedom of expression,” Chief Mizuno said. “However, they cannot block roadways in the city in order to protest. So they can remain in other areas but not blocking the roadway and certainly not the area leading up to the bridge.

Earlier Thursday, the City of Windsor rescinded the state of emergency put in place to deal with the blockage.

“At all three levels of government there is no longer a state of emergency,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

However, the court injunction extended permanently last week remains in effect to allow additional preventive enforcement action.

As for Emond, he says he is in no rush to stop sharing his message, even if it means being alone on the street.

“I will stay here until all of the mandates are lifted and until there’s accountability for all of the officers and all of our government who has taken part in all of this,” he said.