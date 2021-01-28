A person who had attempted to gain access to Calgary's McDougall Centre, the building from where Premier Jason Kenney is set to address the province later on Thursday, has been caught, officials say.

The premier's office tells CTV News an individual had somehow climbed the side of the building and was trying to get inside.

A meeting of the Priorities Implementation Cabinet Committee was currently underway at the time of the incident. Kenney was in physical attendance, but there was no interaction between the premier and the suspect, officials say.

Alberta Sheriffs responded to the scene, ended the meeting and escorted Kenney from the building.

The premier's office says he is safe and off-site.

Despite the initial belief that the man was protesting the Kenney government, police tell CTV News he had fled from police during a confrontation and ended up at the building.

Police say the suspect, who is known to them, attempted to scale the scaffolding at one side of the building as part of his escape but likely did not know anything about the significance of the facility.

Calgary police say it is unlikely that the situation had anything to do with the premier or the government.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. MT at the McDougall Centre about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on CTVNewsCalgary.ca as well as on television.

It's not known if this situation will result in any change to those plans.