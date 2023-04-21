Protesters asked to remove signs opposing Langford's tax increase from public property

Roadside signs protesting a proposed property tax increase in Langford are drawing attention, including from the city's bylaw department.

Resident Nirmal Johal is part of a group calling themselves Our Langford, which has put up signs around Langford attempting to put a stop to an unprecedented 12 per tax increase that's been proposed in the city.

"We’re a group of concerned citizens," he said.

"We’re fighting to have this reduced. It should not be 12 percent," said Johal.

On Wednesday, Johal got a call from the head of Langford’s city bylaw department.

"He’s asked me to remove all the signs from public areas," he said.

Bylaw reportedly told him the call came after the city received numerous complaints about the signs.

"I asked the question about all the other signs in Langford," said Johal. "Why haven’t they been taken down?"

Johal is referring to signs scatted around the city that say things like "Everyone deserves a family doctor."

They have been peppered throughout the community for months, created by a group that includes Camille Currie, Green Party candidate for the upcoming provincial byelection in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding.

In a statement Thursday, the city confirmed that bylaw did speak with Johal on Wednesday, but says it never asked him to remove the signs. Instead, the city says it asked him to move the signs onto private property.

Johal says he disputes the city's version of events.

'DEMOCRATIC PROCESS'

"We want people’s voices to be heard," said Scott Goodmanson, the Mayor of Langford.

Goodmanson says the signs will be allowed to stay.

"I don’t love it but it’s peoples rights to protest," said the mayor. "Whether it is over taxes, over logging, over a business shutting down, that’s in our democratic process."

Opposition to the proposed property tax increase has been gaining momentum in the community.

Rallies have begun outside of city hall before meetings. Some retailers have begun displaying the signs on their storefronts.

Langford resident Maggie Rycroft has been protesting outside City Hall nearly everyday for the past three weeks.

"I’m not part of a group, I’m just out here," said Rycroft.

Her message is a simple one.

"People can’t afford the 12 per cent hike in property taxes," she said.