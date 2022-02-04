Protesters descend on Alberta Legislature, downtown traffic snarled

Hundreds of people and vehicles descended on the Alberta Legislature grounds Saturday to support Ottawa "freedom convoy" demonstrations.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a traffic advisory for downtown Edmonton as vehicles participating in convoys from several parts of the province converged at the legislature grounds.

While police had not issued a crowd size figure, CTV News estimated several hundred protesters were at the legislature grounds Saturday to greet passing convoy vehicles. Traffic was snarled along 109 Street from 111 Avenue to 98 Avenue as hundreds of vehicles moved past the legislature grounds in opposition to cross-border vaccine mandates and other pandemic public health restrictions.

Motorists along Queen Elizabeth Park Road, Walterdale Hill NW, and Gateway Boulevard have also been impacted by the slow-moving procession of cars, trucks, and farm equipment.

On Saturday morning, Alberta Sheriffs and EPS blocked major access points to the legislature, including at 107 Street and 99 Avenue.

CONVOYS NOT ABOUT FREEDOM OR TRUCKERS: MAYOR

Edmonton's mayor issued a statement Saturday as the convoys plugged traffic on city streets, saying that while many are tired and frustrated by the pandemic, it won't be over if people ignore their "collective responsibility" to limit its spread.

"One thing is becoming clear," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "This convoy is not about truckers or about freedom. I have family members and friends who work in the trucking industry. They are all vaccinated. They have done their part.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest. I firmly believe this," he added. "But what we can't tolerate is protesters coming into our city to create fear or display symbols of hate. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated by law enforcement."

Stay safe, Edmonton. We will get through this. #YEG #YEGcc pic.twitter.com/RfRVogbCz7

The mayor said Edmontonians deserve to enjoy their weekend out in the community and feel safe doing so.

"I understand, and share the worries and frustrations of Edmontonians," Sohi said. "These protests are disrupting their daily lives, particularly of those living and doing business in the downtown core and surrounding communities."

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted on Saturday that all Albertans can send their message through peaceful and lawful means.

"But disrupting the lives of your fellow Albertans and creating illegal, dangerous road hazards is totally unacceptable," Kenney said. "In a democracy we always have strong disagreements, but we must resolve them within the rule of law.

"Police are responsible for ensuring public safety and lawful conduct on our roads," the premier added. "They can issue still penalties, e.g. under (Alberta's) Infrastructure Defence Act, to those blocking roads."

Protestors are planning roadway disruptions in parts of Alberta today.



To those involved: by all means, send your message through peaceful, lawful protest.



But disrupting the lives of your fellow Albertans & creating illegal, dangerous road hazards is totally unacceptable.

Hundreds of truckers and others rolled into Ottawa last week for a rally and continued presence on Parliament Hill.

Last Saturday, a rally at the legislature saw approximately 2,000 people lining the streets to greet hundreds of vehicles that plugged traffic downtown and across the city.

According to police, despite the serious disruptions to traffic, no tickets or enforcement actions were taken at the event last weekend.

The convoys are expected to affect traffic in the city between the hours of at least 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., police said, with "significant" delays expected on the following roads:

Anthony Henday Drive

Yellowhead Trail

Stony Plain Road

Whitemud Drive

Gateway Boulevard

Walterdale Hill

Queen Elizabeth Park Road

"The EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources," said Cheryl Voordenhout, police spokesperson, in a statement.

Voordenhout said that EPS would be supported by municipal and provincial partners "to maintain public safety" and "uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration" in Edmonton.

"Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations," she added.

The City of Edmonton says it is working with the EPS to "ensure public safety and to minimize disruptions," adding that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.