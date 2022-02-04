Protesters enter southern Alberta school, demand end of mask rules

School board officials as well as RCMP confirm a protest took place inside a school in Dunmore, Alta., Friday where the gathering called for an end to mask mandates.

Prairie Rose Public Schools said "a number of community members and students gathered outside the school to protest the current government health mandates."

Videos posted to social media show a group of roughly 20 people chanting "Freedom" and "No more masks" outside a school before making their way inside.

"The indoor protest was quickly de-escalated by school officials and protestors were peacefully escorted out of the building by our RCMP School Liaison Officers," said PRPS officials in a statement sent to CTV News Friday afternoon. "Based on reports provided to school division officials, no students or staff members were at risk of harm during any point of the incident.

"It is extremely unfortunate that our students and staff have been put into the middle of a political debate in which school divisions do not have the authority to make changes.

"These recent events have caused unnecessary anxiety and stress on schools, do not support a positive environment for learning and further impact the mental health of educators and students. We strongly encourage all community members who have concerns with the current mandates to take their conversations to their local members of government and not our teachers and children."

RCMP will not say whether any arrests were made in connection with the protest or if the matter is under investigation.