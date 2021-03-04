Activists gathered outside the provincial courthouse in Victoria on Thursday, protesting an injunction that would end months of blockades against logging activity near Port Renfrew.

Forestry company Teal-Jones filed an application for the injunction that would remove blockades from two sites in the area until at least Sept 4.

The injunction application is being heard in Vancouver but protesters in Victoria say they are protesting in solidarity with a similar protest group at the Vancouver courthouse.

Protesters have been blocking access roads to the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, where Teal-Jones holds tree farm licence.

Much of the region is old-growth forest and activists say if the injunction is granted, “civil disobedience may be the only defence of this precious forest ecosystem.”

Last week, more than 100 demonstrators gathered at the constituency office of Premier John Horgan to call for an end to logging in the area.

“Faith Creek, to me and my uncles and grandfather, was and is a spiritual place where we used to go and pray and meditate,” said Pacheedaht First Nation elder Bill Jones. “The creeks there, Renfrew Creek and Fairy Creek, are cleansing creeks, so they are spiritually important to the Pacheedaht First Nation.”

On Feb. 22, a group calling themselves “forest defenders” also protested at Horgan’s office, demanding an end to logging in the Fairy Creek area.