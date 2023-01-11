Protesters gather in Halifax over 'mishandling' of missing teen's case

A group of protesters has gathered in Halifax to bring attention to the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman almost a year after he was reported missing.

About two dozen people are attending the protest, which started around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

In a poster promoting the event, organizers describe the protest as as a “peaceful stand against the mishandling and lack of support regarding Devon’s missing person’s case.”

Devon's mom, who attended Wednesday's protest, feels his case has so far been mishandled and says there's been a lack of a support.

“I can guarantee you, whether I find him on a good note or a bad note, I’m going to find my son," said Theresa Gray, Devon's mother.

"I’m not going to stop and I’m not going to allow his case to be cold, whatsoever. He’s a really, really good kid and he deserves to be found.”

Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022 and reported missing to police on March 4, 2022. He was 16 at the time.

At that time, Halifax Regional Police said they had no reason to suspect foul play in the teen’s disappearance.

However, police said in October that they believed Marsman’s disappearance was suspicious.

Police have not provided an update on the investigation since then.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod told CTV News in an emailed statement on Wednesday that investigators are following up on information about the teen's disappearance that has been shared with police.

"We believe there are people that have information on Devon's disappearance that they haven't shared with police," said MacLeod. "We encourage them to do the right thing for Devon and his family and come foward with what they know."

Previous events for Marsman included a search in Spryfield, where he was reportedly last seen, in May, and a candlelight vigil in Halifax in June to mark 100 days since his disappearance.

Marsman, now 17, is described by police as African Nova Scotian, about five feet tall and 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair.

He was wearing a hoodie and jeans the last time he was seen.

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Marsman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on his case is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090, Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.